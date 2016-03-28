Pasco's Food Truck Friday to return April 1st - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco's Food Truck Friday to return April 1st

PASCO, WA- Have you missed food truck Friday's in Pasco? Don't worry, the community favorite is coming back in just a few days.

Starting Friday, April 1st, you can enjoy some hometown favorites for lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. near the Pasco Farmers Market.

Expect to see Backyard Grub, Fresh Out of the Box, Jiggy's Bacon Burgers, King of Dogs, Texas FXX BBQ and more.

