Richland School District to hold boundary meetings this week

RICHLAND, WA- Richland parents interested in attending the new middle school boundary meetings will have a chance to voice their opinions this week.

The first of three meetings is happening Monday night at Carmichael Middle School, it starts at 6 p.m.

The district wants to hear from you about maintaining current high school boundaries or implementing feeder middle schools to high schools. The second and third meeting are Tuesday March 29th and Thursday March 31st.