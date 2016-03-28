Detours for Water Main Installation on Oregon Avenue to start Monday, March 28th

This project is part of the corridor upgrade project between Interstate 182 and the US 12 interchange and Ainsworth Avenue.

PASCO, WA- Big D's construction will be installing a new water main on Oregon Avenue in Pasco from Interstate 182 to A street starting Monday morning.

Road work is expected to last until July. Drivers will see detours and delays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This project is part of the corridor upgrade project between Interstate 182 and the US 12 interchange and Ainsworth Avenue.