Cleaning crews to cause delays for drivers over Snake River Bridge this week

Cleaning crews to cause delays for drivers over Snake River Bridge this week

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Drivers heading over the Snake River Bridge near Pasco and Burbank can expect delays this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be cleaning the bridge and traffic will be down to one lane only through Thursday.

