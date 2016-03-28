Local TV signals to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local TV signals to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Yakima

Posted: Updated:
Customers have been experiencing the outage since 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Customers have been experiencing the outage since 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

YAKIMA, WA- Pacific Power is working to restore power to all local channel signals in the area. Crews were dispatched to the outage and believe they will have those channels up and running by 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Customers have been experiencing the outage since 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   