Yakima man arrested for car prowling in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police say they arrested a Yakima man early Monday morning, for car prowling in a Pasco neighborhood.

Police say Officer John D'Aquila was patrolling around the area of W Yakima St. and N 8th Ave. on Monday morning. He noticed someone crouching next to a line of parked cars. When he stopped, 39-year-old Jose Lopez stood up. Officer D'Aquila noticed a hammer on the sidewalk and a car registration falling from Lopez's hand. Come to find out, the registration belonged to a car half a block away.

Officers later arrested Lopez for car prowling and theft. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Police officers have recovered some stolen items. They say if people living in the area of W Yakima St. and N 8th Ave. notice something missing from their car, they should contact the Pasco Police Department.