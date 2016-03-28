Yakima man arrested for car prowling in Pasco neighborhood - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima man arrested for car prowling in Pasco neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Jose Delfino Lopez Jose Delfino Lopez
Officers arresting Lopez Officers arresting Lopez

PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police say they arrested a Yakima man early Monday morning, for car prowling in a Pasco neighborhood.

Police say Officer John D'Aquila was patrolling around the area of W Yakima St. and N 8th Ave. on Monday morning. He noticed someone crouching next to a line of parked cars. When he stopped, 39-year-old Jose Lopez stood up. Officer D'Aquila noticed a hammer on the sidewalk and a car registration falling from Lopez's hand. Come to find out, the registration belonged to a car half a block away.

Officers later arrested Lopez for car prowling and theft. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Police officers have recovered some stolen items. They say if people living in the area of W Yakima St. and N 8th Ave. notice something missing from their car, they should contact the Pasco Police Department. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   