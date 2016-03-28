Kennewick man dies after milk truck wreck near Boardman, OR

UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the man driving a semi-truck that crashed along I-82 has died.

Troopers said the driver, James W. Crow, age 62, of Kennewick, died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Before being sent to Portland troopers said Crow was trapped in the wreckage and fire crews worked for two hours to free him from the wreckage.

Investigators still are unsure why Crow drifted off onto the right shoulder and rolled the truck and trailers onto their side.

Around 7,000 gallons of milk were spilled at the site where it entered a small drainage ditch, according to OSP.

____

NEAR BOARDMAN, OR - The Hermiston Hazmat team responded to a milk truck spill near Boardman, Oregon Monday morning.

Firefighters say the wreck happened along I-84 just west of Boardman.

They say the truck spilled milk into nearby ponds.

Hazmat crews say milk in water displaces the oxygen and kills fish.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Environmental Quality are working to limit the damage to local wildlife.

Firefighters say medics airlifted the driver to a Portland Hospital.