Dialed In: LIGO Director Talks Past, Present, and Future of Grav - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dialed In: LIGO Director Talks Past, Present, and Future of Gravitational Waves Discovery

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: LIGO Courtesy: LIGO

RICHLAND, WA - In the middle of eastern Washington, there was recently a worldwide news announcement: the discovery of gravitational waves. One man went was far as to say that discovery is perhaps bigger than the invention of the telescope and microscope. That man was Fred Raab, describing a novel way to study the universe. Raab agreed to sit down for a Dialed In interview.

Raab is the head of the Hanford LIGO Observatory and he's held that title since the mid-1990's. He explains what LIGO does, how it's done and what it all means.

Click the video to learn more. 

 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   