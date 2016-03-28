Dialed In: LIGO Director Talks Past, Present, and Future of Gravitational Waves Discovery

RICHLAND, WA - In the middle of eastern Washington, there was recently a worldwide news announcement: the discovery of gravitational waves. One man went was far as to say that discovery is perhaps bigger than the invention of the telescope and microscope. That man was Fred Raab, describing a novel way to study the universe. Raab agreed to sit down for a Dialed In interview.

Raab is the head of the Hanford LIGO Observatory and he's held that title since the mid-1990's. He explains what LIGO does, how it's done and what it all means.



Click the video to learn more.



