Two teens arrested after trying to break into Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police say Monday night, they arrested two teens who tried breaking into a Kennewick home.

Police say around 8:48 p.m. on Monday, someone called saying the two boys were trying to break into the home at 6915 W. 2nd Avenue using the back windows.

When officers arrived, the two boys, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, ran away. Officers set up containment in the area and called in K9 Officers to help find the two.

K9 Axel was able to find both boys. He found one hiding in a garbage can in a nearby front yard and the other hiding under a tree in a nearby backyard.

The teens admitted to trying to break into the home after they had rang the doorbell and no one answered. They said they wanted to break in and steal items and admitted to trying to get their hands on a gun.

Police say both teens have a significant criminal history. One teen has been in trouble for theft, assault and possession of marijuana. The other teen has been in trouble for several assaults, malicious mischief, several cases of trespassing and has faced several graffiti charges.

Both teens have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.