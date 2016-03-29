National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day honors small, local busin - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day honors small, local businesses

Posted:

WAKE UP NORTHWEST - It's National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, a day that honors local, small businesses. We made our way to Downtown Kennewick to find out how the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is promoting local businesses in our area.

The Partnership tells us they have several projects in the works, including the recent purchase of the Southridge Farmer's Market. They're also developing new partnerships with the City of Kennewick and the Ports.

Dan Smith, Executive Director for the Downtown Partnership says supporting local business is supporting your neighbors.

"When you support small businesses, it's supporting their families, it's supporting their entire livelihood," said Smith. 

Merrianne Door, Owner of JD's Time Center, a business that's been in the downtown area for 10 years now, says there's something to be said about customer service.

"There's a certain amount of service and also a little bit of listening to your customer, a little bit of getting to know them," said Door. 

For the latest on upcoming events in the downtown area, you can visit historickennewick.org.

