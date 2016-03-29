WAKE UP YOUR PET: Spring allergies could be affecting your pet

WAKE UP YOUR PET - Many of us are suffering from spring allergies but did you know your pet could also be feeling some symptoms?

Dr. Lynn Harbinson, VCA Animal Hospital, says dogs could get ear or skin infections.

Watch out for your pet licking their feet often or trying to scratch their ears excessively.

She says cats get more respiratory issues. If you see any of these symptoms you should contact your vet.

