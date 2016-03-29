YMCA's Camp Dudley summer registration now open

Yakima, WA - Summer is a couple months away, and right now is the perfect time to start planning some fun summer activities. That is why Yakima's YMCA began open registration for Camp Dudley's Summer Camp. Camp Dudley is located at Clear Lake near White Pass. It's a long standing tradition, that gives kids a wonderful Summer camp experience.

Camp Dudley, is open year-round, but during the summer is when fun activities really start to heat up. During their time at Camp Dudley the kids are free from technology, to really give them that full nature experience. Camp is split up into weeks, with each week having its own specific theme, parents can sign their kids up for one week or all, if interested.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for kids to get away from technology, to step out into a natural experience with kids their own age. We take some traditional camp activities; like archery, rock climbing, and canoeing and we use them to teach the four values of YMCA: respect, responsibility, caring, and honesty. Through that we create a really powerful experience of a lifetime," said Kyle McPherson, Camp Dudley Director, YMCA.

Camp Dudley is open to kids between the ages of 7-15, and prices include all meals, housing, and busing to camp. If interested parents you are encouraged to register your kids as soon as possible, before sign-ups fill up. Registration can be done online at: http://www.yakimaymca.org/camp-dudley/

And, if parents or kids, you think a week is too long to be away from home Yakima's YMCA also has summer day camps. For more information on all the amenities available through Yakima YMCA head over http://www.yakimaymca.org/