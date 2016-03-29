3 arrested in Kennewick SWAT standoff

Kennewick, WA - Three people were arrested by Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team Tuesday afternoon on the corner of 19th Ave. and S. Gum Street.

U.S. Marshals located 34-year-old Ryan Emerson at the home, he was arrested along with Shantelle Dikes and Ryan Garson.

The SWAT team was at the home for about an hour and a half before everyone surrendered peacefully.

Emerson faces several charges including two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Stolen Property, Jumping Bail, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Meth, and Civil Content.