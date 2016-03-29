3 arrested in Kennewick SWAT standoff - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

3 arrested in Kennewick SWAT standoff

Posted:

Kennewick, WA - Three people were arrested by Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team Tuesday afternoon on the corner of 19th Ave. and S. Gum Street.

U.S. Marshals located 34-year-old Ryan Emerson at the home, he was arrested along with Shantelle Dikes and Ryan Garson.

The SWAT team was at the home for about an hour and a half before everyone surrendered peacefully.

Emerson faces several charges including two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Stolen Property, Jumping Bail, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Meth, and Civil Content.

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

