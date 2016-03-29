Wingstop teams up with Tri-Cities Fever for cancer center fundraiser

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Wingstop is donating 10% of sales to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Tuesday-Thursday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Tri-Cities Fever players will be working as servers.

Also as part of the fundraiser the Tri-Cities Fever will auction off special edition 'Cancer Awareness Game' jerseys worn on the April 1st game.

Pasco Wingstop will present the check from their fundraiser during halftime of the on Friday.

Kick off for the Fever game is at 7:05 p.m.