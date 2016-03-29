Wingstop teams up with Tri-Cities Fever for cancer center fundra - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wingstop teams up with Tri-Cities Fever for cancer center fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Wingstop is donating 10% of sales to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation Tuesday-Thursday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Tri-Cities Fever players will be working as servers.

Also as part of the fundraiser the Tri-Cities Fever will auction off  special edition 'Cancer Awareness Game' jerseys worn on the April 1st game.

Pasco Wingstop will present the check from their fundraiser during halftime of the on Friday.

Kick off for the Fever game is at 7:05 p.m.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   