BEB: Training Local High School Hoops Talent

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

Tri-Cities, WA - Just two years ago Bryan Edwards was working odd jobs, now he's hosting basketball camps for nearly one hundred kids at a time, and it's all thanks to social media.

"Word of mouth, spreading videos and me just posting videos and my buddies posting videos just everything via social media and word of mouth and after that it's about 500 kids in two years that I've worked with," says Bryan Edwards, Bryan Edwards Basketball, LLC.

In just two years some of those players already include the area's brightest stars from Garret Paxton and Champ Grayson who helped lead Kamiakin High School to the first round of the state tournament this past season. To Diego Gutierrez and Kashon Tate, who as a freshman and sophomore have already made an impact for Pasco High School as starters.

"I was just like every other kid just trying to do what I do and Bryan really helped me, he pushed me to be a better person and work that much harder than everybody else," says Diego Gutierrez, Pasco High School.

Getting kids to buy in is what's made Edwards successful and he's proven he can do it on all levels.

"(He) Encourages high school kids, middle school kids, even during the season when you practice for two hours five days a week some times that's not enough if you wanna go the extra mile you gotta do the extra training when nobody's watching," Tujuan Colbray, Basketball Coach and Trainer.

It all started locally with Edwards training his younger brother, but now he trains players from as far away as Spokane.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much my brother's success on the court means to me, each kids has that feel with me like they're a sibling of mine, that's what it's all about is helping them and seeing them get excited," says Edwards.

"Yea he takes his time with every person it means a lot to him like each every individual person not just one not just his brother but everyone he works with it means a lot to him," says Champ Grayson, Kamiakin High School.

As far as Edwards can see, it doesn't get any better than that.



Contact BEB/Bryan Edwards:

Phone: 509-396-8675

Email: Bryan.Edwards522@gmail.com

Twitter: @BEBTraining