Protesters attend Kennewick City Council meeting in opposition of Councilman Parks' online comments

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The Kennewick City Council held their first meeting since councilman at large, Bob Parks, posted what some call racists comments. Last week, Parks posted a picture of Bernie Sanders with the words "I went to Yakima and now I know why Trump wants to build a wall."

Along with the picture, Parks commented, "Wait until he sees Pasco!" At the start of the workshop meeting, Kennewick Mayor Steve Young addressed the crowd.

"These recent personal comments are not reflective of our city council, city employees and the way we normally do business," Mayor Young said. "The bottom line is that these comments do not represent the core values of the City of Kennewick and the great work that the city has been doing day in and day out to best serve you."

Mayor Young thanked everyone for coming, saying there would be time made for comment at future meetings. After that, about a dozen people left the meeting. A little bit later, a woman walked into the room holding a sign.

The sign read, "If an elected official can't respect the Latino community that lives in his district, then he is not representing his district and should resign. Thank you."

We talked to her outside the meeting.

"It does make me upset because look at our community," Dora Morfin said. "We have 17,000 Latinos that live here in the City of Kennewick. If they don't have any representation from the city council then what does that mean? There's no representation for them."

Next week the city council is hosting a regular city council meeting that will have time for public comment. The city has said that Park's comments were on his private social media account they cannot punish him for using his right to free speech.