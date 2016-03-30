Legislature OKs vaping regulation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's Legislature has passed a bill that would create a number of regulations for companies selling vapor products such as requiring labeling that warns of the health effects of vaping.



Senate Bill 6328 was approved by the House on a 74-20 vote Tuesday and will head to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill defines vapor products to include e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, as well as the nicotine solutions that go into the device.



If signed by the governor, sellers of vapor products would have to be licensed through the state Liquor and Cannabis Board, and vaping would be banned from places such as child care facilities and schools.



Vapor products currently can't be sold to people under 18, but the industry is largely unregulated statewide.

