UPDATE: Early morning fire destroys several units in a Yakima apartment

YAKIMA, WA.- Around 20 people are without a home after an early morning fire gutted a small apartment complex.

Firefighters were at the scene most of the afternoon cleaning up the senior-adult community condos on the 5700 Block of West Chestnut Avenue.

The fire started just after 1 on Wednesday morning. According to a press release a Yakima Police Officer passing by the senior and adult living condos noticed part of the roof was on fire.

It wasn't long before six apartments were engulfed in flames, Patti Johnson said she woke up to firefighters outside her apartment, "We heard someone just pounding on our door, and their was a police officer their and he said there is a fire and you have to get out now."

Firefighters quickly evacuated 20 people to the Highgate House, an assisted living center next door.

Pattie told us many of the residents were initially concerned some people didn't make it out of their apartments.

"We were really concerned because we couldn't find a few people initially," Pattie said, "There is one women that lives here in these apartments that's 90 years old so we were all really worried."

It took firefighters nearly two and a half hours to put out the fire. It destroyed six apartments and they estimate it caused around $600,000 in damage.

However even with the extensive damage firefighters reported no injuries, something patty says she is very thankful for, "We were all very relieved and I think it was because the police were so good at coming and getting everyone out and making sure no one was forgotten."

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation and YFD says it's too early to speculate on how it could have started.

The Yakima Red Cross will be assisting those 20 residents who lost their homes this morning.

PREVIOUS - Yakima firefighters battled a large fire at a Yakima apartment complex, early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say a Yakima Police Officer spotted the fire around 1:25 a.m. at the complex at 5701 W. Chestnut Avenue. He quickly started evacuating residents. Crews say because of the officer's quick actions, everyone made it out okay. They were taken to the Highgate House next door until the Red Cross arrived.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from 3 units. They requested a 3rd Alarm, asking for more units from the upper Yakima Valley. Firefighters from West Valley, East Valley, Selah, Highland, Naches Heights and Gleed helped battle flames. They got the fire under control around 3:30 a.m. They say 6 units are a total loss.The fire caused roughly $600,000 in damage.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause. They say crews will be in the area until Wednesday afternoon. They are asking people to avoid the area between 56th Ave. and 59th Ave. between Chestnut and Summitview.