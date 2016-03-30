WAKE UP YOUR HEALTH: Reducing Stress

WAKE UP YOUR HEALTH - Stress affects many Americans but it can also have an impact on your overall health. April is National Stress Awareness Month.

Especially for people who already suffer from a chronic illness, says Dr. Kristine Rueda, MD from Trios Health.

She says stress can affect your blood pressure, increase your blood sugar and worsen asthma.

Dr. Rueda says it is important to keep a balanced lifestyle and talk to your doctor if you feel stress is affecting your health.

For more information watch our full interview featured on Wake Up Northwest.