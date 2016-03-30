Local vendors gear up for second season of Food Truck Friday in Pasco

PASCO, WA - The wait is almost over. Food Truck Friday kicks off in just 2 more days.

Food Truck Friday started with the idea of showcasing the best in street food, while supporting local business.

"You have local small businesses, selling to local customers and hiring local help in addition to sourcing 95% of their food and supplies from local stores," said Marilou Shea, Pasco Specialty Kitchen Director and founder of Food Truck Friday.

It's also an opportunity for owners to grow their business.

"Food Truck Friday is a really great way for us to to meet new clientele and get out there with our food truck and into the community," said Megan Savely, owner of Frost Me Sweet, who's excited to take part in Food Truck Friday once again as a dessert vendor.

Food Truck Friday fanatics can look forward to special promotions, the debut of some new menu items, music and a loyalty program this year.

Jenny Nguyen, owner of Fresh Out the Box says they're excited to unveil some of their popular items this Friday.

"Our crazy tots have been selling very well. It's loaded tater tots with our bulgogi meat, and it's super good," said Nguyen.

Food Truck Friday takes place at the Farmer's Market in Pasco, starting April 1st. Each truck will continue to offer a $4.95 special. The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We've been looking forward to it since the end of last season," adds Nguyen.