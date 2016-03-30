Police arrest 21-year-old Kennewick man for alleged rape of teen - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police arrest 21-year-old Kennewick man for alleged rape of teen girls

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say they arrested a 21-year-old Kennewick man for suspicion of child rape in the 3rd degree.

Police say they were contacted about an inappropriate relationship between Jorey Murray, 21 and a 15-year-old girl from Kennewick.

Kennewick Police investigated and found Murray allegedly had sex with two 15-year-old girls between December 2015 and January 2016.

They say he would randomly make contact with girls on Facebook through private messages and gain their trust.

Police issued an arrest warrant for him. They believed he was in Oregon. On Monday, March 28th, Kennewick Police, with the help of Clackamas County deputies, arrested Jorey.

Deputies booked him into the Clackamas County Jail for suspicion of three counts of Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.

Kennewick Police believes he may have more victims.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Santoy with KPD at (509) 582-1352.

