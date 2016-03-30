Tri-Cities Airport short term parking to close April 9th through May 6th

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities Airport expansion project continues and now crews have a heads up for people looking to use the short term parking soon.

Crews will be doing asphalt work in the short-term parking lot and will need to close it from April 9th to May 6th.

A fence will route all traffic into the long-term parking lot.

During the construction period, the free 25-minute grace period will be honored in the long-term parking lot.

The front curb will remain open for passengers being picked up or dropped off only.