Hermiston man indicted after stabbing arrest

Hermiston man indicted after stabbing arrest



PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Authorities arrested a Hermiston man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck and trying to strangle a police officer.
    
32-year-old Richard Taylor, also known as Richard Heathman, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
    
Taylor was arrested on St. Patrick's Day after Hermiston police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the neck. On the way to the jail in Pendleton, Taylor allegedly damaged the patrol car and tried to choke a police officer with a seatbelt.
    
A grand jury last week indicted Taylor on charges of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted escape, criminal mischief, attempted assault of a public safety officer and attempted strangulation.
    
The stabbing victim has been released from the hospital.



