Kennewick Mayor & City Manager response to Facebook posts

Kennewick, WA – The City says they have been receiving a lot of feedback from citizens regarding posts by Councilman Bob Parks on his personal Facebook page.

The City said these posts were not made on their behalf of were not made in Bob Parks’ official capacity as a councilmember or as a representative of the City of Kennewick.

In addition to the public comments received, many citizens have been requesting that the City take some form of action to hold Councilman Parks accountable for his comments as they are clearly not in alignment with how the City does business.

There currently is not a code of conduct violation when a council member has exercised his right to speak personally in this manner. Elected officials are ultimately accountable to their constituents and are not part of the City Staff said Evelyn Lusignan, The City of Kennewick Customer Service Manager.

“We deeply regret the comments made by Mr. Parks and that some in our community have considered his personal comments to represent the views of the City Council or the City of Kennewick,” said Mayor Steve Young. “We hope that those we serve see the great work the City does each and every day and that our actions speak louder than these misaligned and hurtful comments.” Mayor Young added.



“The City Council and City Staff embrace our core values of “Leading the Way” through Integrity, Inclusiveness, Stewardship and Communication. The personal posts in question are neither aligned with nor reflective of the City of Kennewick or the Kennewick City Council” said Marie Mosley, City Manager.