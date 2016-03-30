Kittitas County Community Visioning Survey

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County is seeking input on the Comprehensive Plan vision statement through a Community Visioning Survey. Complete the survey and share your input and vision for the future of Kittitas County.

Kittitas County Community Development Services held 6 public visioning meetings in February and March 2016. These meetings are summarized in the Community Visioning Summary Report.



Based on public comments and feedback from community groups County staff created a Community Visioning Survey providing another opportunity for community members to participate in the visioning process.



Please use the link below to provide you input into the Comprehensive Plan Visioning process and share your vision for the future of Kittitas County.

The survey will be open until April 15, 2016.

