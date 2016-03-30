Level 3 Sex Offender moves to Sunnyside - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Level 3 Sex Offender moves to Sunnyside

Posted: Updated:
Evan Wienholz Evan Wienholz

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies want people to know about a level three sex offender who has changed his address..

Deputies say 21-year-old Evan Wienholz is now living in the 700 block of the Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside, Washington.

Weinholz was convicted of Third Degree Rape in 2007.

He is not wanted at this time.

