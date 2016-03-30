Deputies: Man wanted for home invasion robbery near Irrigon

MORROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of a home invasion robbery in the Irrigon, OR area Wednesday morning just before 9 a.m.

The woman told deputies a man dressed in a gray hoodie, knocked on her door and when she answered he forced his way inside at gunpoint.

The suspect stole a purse and other belongings from a bedroom and ran away, according to Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack.

Deputies notified Irrigon schools were and they went into a lock-out until the area was checked by law enforcement.



Boardman Police Department assisted in the searching for the suspect.