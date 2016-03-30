Kennewick Baseball Off to a Great Start Under New Head Coach - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Baseball Off to a Great Start Under New Head Coach

Posted: Updated:
Kennewick High School Baseball Kennewick High School Baseball

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61

    Central Valley wins GEICO Nationals, defeating Hamilton Heights 66-61

    The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.More >>
    The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.More >>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

Kennewick, WA - You don't want to be the guy after the Guy and you certainly don't want to be the guy after two legends like first year Head Coach Lenny Ayers is. But despite being just the third coach for Kennewick Baseball in 45 years, Ayers is taking it in stride.

"I don't feel any pressure I just feel with throats two guys just a ton of respect as far as pressure you know I don't get to play in the game so I just get to coach it," says Lenny Ayers, Kennewick Baseball Head Coach.

And coach it he has, the lions started the season 6-0 before league play but players say it's what he didn't do that made the transition seamless.

"He didn't change much like I said he has the mentality (that) there's no standing around, you're always doing something to get better. If your not getting better there's no reason to be here," says Gerald Hein, Senior, Kennewick Baseball.

Ayers played for Coach Hoff who was at Kennewick for 30 years and was an assistant with former coach AJ Marquardt before he took over and says the biggest lesson from them was how to be a players coach.

"He's got two type of personalities he's got the type of personality where he's really down to business and wants to get things done and then he's got the kick back kinda joking around type of personality where he can have some fun and you can joke around with him so it's fun at practice," says Dillon Plew, Senior, Kennewick Baseball.

Despite being in his first year running the program himself, Ayers says the goal every year is still the same.

"We will be in every game but our goal is a state title and that's what we strive for and wherever the cards lie then that's where they lie," says Coach Ayers.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   