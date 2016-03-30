Kennewick Baseball Off to a Great Start Under New Head Coach

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

Kennewick, WA - You don't want to be the guy after the Guy and you certainly don't want to be the guy after two legends like first year Head Coach Lenny Ayers is. But despite being just the third coach for Kennewick Baseball in 45 years, Ayers is taking it in stride.

"I don't feel any pressure I just feel with throats two guys just a ton of respect as far as pressure you know I don't get to play in the game so I just get to coach it," says Lenny Ayers, Kennewick Baseball Head Coach.

And coach it he has, the lions started the season 6-0 before league play but players say it's what he didn't do that made the transition seamless.

"He didn't change much like I said he has the mentality (that) there's no standing around, you're always doing something to get better. If your not getting better there's no reason to be here," says Gerald Hein, Senior, Kennewick Baseball.

Ayers played for Coach Hoff who was at Kennewick for 30 years and was an assistant with former coach AJ Marquardt before he took over and says the biggest lesson from them was how to be a players coach.

"He's got two type of personalities he's got the type of personality where he's really down to business and wants to get things done and then he's got the kick back kinda joking around type of personality where he can have some fun and you can joke around with him so it's fun at practice," says Dillon Plew, Senior, Kennewick Baseball.

Despite being in his first year running the program himself, Ayers says the goal every year is still the same.

"We will be in every game but our goal is a state title and that's what we strive for and wherever the cards lie then that's where they lie," says Coach Ayers.