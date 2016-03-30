PNNL Intern creates kid-friendly cybersecurity education video

You may start to notice advertisements catered to what you search, or even worse it can take information from your friends and family's profiles based on your agreement to accept.

RICHLAND, WA- An intern at PNNL and Columbia Basin College student is making strides in cybersecurity education and the importance of informing young ones of dangers on the web.

You have probably seen them. Web surveys on Facebook, "Find out how healthy your mind is" or "What character are your from this series"? You take it and share the result with your friends.

According to experts, the information you share with these types of surveys is not always safe. CBC student Penny McKenzie has made videos to explain cybersecurity before and just recently made this one with staff at PNNL.

It is targeted towards kids because McKenzie says those young enough to use a computer should know about the risks. "I would say to any parent to become friends with your kid on Facebook or on Twitter, or any social media site. Because, then you can actually see what they are doing, you can see what they are posting. The kids may not like that but I would make it a priority," explained Penny McKenzie.

While you may know giving out your address is risky, accepting these surveys request to access your account info "but not share it" is risky business too. You may start to notice advertisements catered to what you search, or even worse it can take information from your friends and family's profiles based on your agreement to accept.

To see the full video, click here.