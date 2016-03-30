PNNL Intern creates kid-friendly cybersecurity education video - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PNNL Intern creates kid-friendly cybersecurity education video

Posted: Updated:
You may start to notice advertisements catered to what you search, or even worse it can take information from your friends and family's profiles based on your agreement to accept. You may start to notice advertisements catered to what you search, or even worse it can take information from your friends and family's profiles based on your agreement to accept.

RICHLAND, WA- An intern at PNNL and Columbia Basin College student is making strides in cybersecurity education and the importance of informing young ones of dangers on the web.

You have probably seen them. Web surveys on Facebook, "Find out how healthy your mind is" or "What character are your from this series"?  You take it and share the result with your friends.

According to experts, the information you share with these types of surveys is not always safe. CBC student Penny McKenzie has made videos to explain cybersecurity before and just recently made this one with staff at PNNL.

It is targeted towards kids because McKenzie says those young enough to use a computer should know about the risks. "I would say to any parent to become friends with your kid on Facebook or on Twitter, or any social media site. Because, then you can actually see what they are doing, you can see what they are posting. The kids may not like that but I would make it a priority," explained Penny McKenzie.

While you may know giving out your address is risky, accepting these surveys request to access your account info "but not share it" is risky business too. You may start to notice advertisements catered to what you search, or even worse it can take information from your friends and family's profiles based on your agreement to accept.

To see the full video, click here.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   