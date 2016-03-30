Christian school principal arrested on child rape charges - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Christian school principal arrested on child rape charges

Posted: Updated:

SEQUIM, Wash. - Authorities have arrested the principal of a small Christian school in Sequim on charges of child rape and molestation involving students.
    
Clallam County Sheriff's detectives arrested 55-year-old Douglas J. Allison Tuesday night.
    
Authorities say Allison was arrested after an investigation involving a 10-year-old student at Mountain View Christian School.
    
The student told detectives Allison had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at the school during this school year. Detectives say during the investigation they discovered a second student who said she was also sexually assaulted by Allison at the school.
    
Allison was booked on multiple counts of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. He's being held on $100,000 bail.
    
The Seventh-day Adventist Church operates the school where Allison is listed as the head teacher, teaching grades five through eight.
    
A message left at the school wasn't immediately returned.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

