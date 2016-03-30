Organizers and supporters of the Willow School in Walla Walla are waiting in hopes of Governor's approval on new funding bill

Calzaretta says charter schools allow more personalized curriculum and teaching to different levels of learning.

WALLA WALLA, WA- Those involved in creating the Willow Charter School in Walla Walla are at the edge of their seats this week, after months of putting plans on hold because the Supreme Court found their source of funding unconstitutional last Fall.

Organizers are waiting to see if the Governor will sign a new bill approving lottery funds to continue their project.

Over a year ago, several concerned parents contacted Daniel Calzaretta in hopes to get plans together for a charter school. Calzaretta teaches in one of the school district's middle schools and developed a charter school plan in Portland, Oregon over a decade ago, which is still up and running.

"By April 2nd hopefully the Governor will sign that and we will be back in that process of getting the school open. One, is building acquisition. The second is teachers, doing the teacher search and then student enrollment. Of course, that will happen more like next spring," Calzaretta explained.



The governor can veto the bill, sign the bill or not sign it, and it will become law after 20 days. If it is approved the group will go back to the planning process. They plan to have 120 total students the first year starting with 6th and 7th grade. Calzaretta says charter schools allow more personalized curriculum and teaching to different levels of learning.

