American Red Cross helping those displaced in condo fire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

American Red Cross helping those displaced in condo fire

YAKIMA, WA - Many People are left without a place to live after a fire ravaged the homes of multiple people who loved at the Heatherton Senior Adult Community Condos. A Yakima Police officer first responded to the scene at 1:25 a.m. when he noticed the fire as he passed by the condos. Along with the help of another officer he went door-to-door to evacuate people. 20 people were evacuated from the condos by YPD and are now displaced and being helped by the American Red Cross.

Peggy Hoggarth, executive director at American Red Cross said that they will help those in a disaster for the first 72 hours. No one was physically injured in the fire, but Hoggarth said that victims of disasters like this one may suffer from mental health. They also help people get the necessary items they need like medications.  

"It is very traumatic to be a victim of a disaster," said Hoggarth. "If you lost your eye glasses or your prescription, we have partner ships where we can get those back." 

Hoggarth explains that they respond to situations like this after the fire department gives them a call. To make sure they are ready for any situation they have a team that is ready a disaster 24/7.  

"Whether it is a flood or a fire, whether it occurs in the middle of the night, whether it occurs first thing in the morning as long as clients need us we come," said Hoggarth. 

