Man arrested for allegedly robbing a man's car and leading officers on a car chase

TOPPENISH, WA- Yakima County Sheriff's Office booked a man into Yakima County Jail after he allegedly stole a man's car a gun point near Toppesnish on March 30th at 4:48 p.m.

Deputies received a call from a 61-year-old victim saying he had his vehicle taken at gunpoint from the 200 Block of Elmwood Rd. outside of Toppenish.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Omar Acevedo of Toppenish.

While investigating the incident Yakama Nation Police Officers spotted the vehicle drive by them while and within a few miles of the Officers spotting the vehicle, when a Yakima County Deputy saw the stolen car too and attempted to stop the vehicle.

When Acevedo refused to stop he led the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and other local agencies on a high speed chase through Buena, Zillah, Granger and Outlook areas.

Officers used the spike strips to slow the vehicle down and eventually stopped it at Luther Rd. and Gap Rd.

After a brief struggle Acevedo was taken into custody said deputies.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Acevedo was booked into Yakima County Jail on two outstanding warrants.

One of the Warrants was for a felony DOC Violation.

He was also charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Possession of Stolen Property, Eluding Police, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and DWLS/R in the Third Degree.