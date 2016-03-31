WSU to launch new, online wine business management program - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSU to launch new, online wine business management program

TRI-CITIES, WA - Washington State University Tri-Cities, is getting ready to launch a new program in wine business management.

The new, online program will be offered through WSU's School of Hospitality Business Management. It's a one-year program and some of the focus areas include financial management, marketing and tourism. 

There will also be 2 weekend experiences, where students will tour vineyards and network with owners and wine makers.  

Dr. Harrington, WSU Professor, says degrees in wine are limited and this program will offer students an opportunity to learn about the growing industry. 

"Many people that already have degrees in other areas, maybe working in the industry can use this to give them a leg up for future development with their firm or if they want to start some entrepreneurial activities," said Dr. Harrington. 

He adds they just started getting the word out about the program and they're already getting great response.

    •   