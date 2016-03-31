Benton City man injured in rollover crash along I-82 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton City man injured in rollover crash along I-82

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a Benton City man was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday night along Interstate 82.

Troopers say  20-year-old Zachary Clodfelter was driving east along I-82 around 9:13 p.m. Another driver, 52-year-old Erik Halvorson of Kennewick was driving in the same lane. Just south of West Richland, Halvorson spotted an animal in the roadway and slowed down.

Clodfelter was trying to avoid crashing into Halvorson's car when he lost control of his pickup truck. His truck ended up hitting Halvorson's car. His truck then rolled off the roadway.

Troopers say medics took Clodfelter to Kadlec Medical Center for injuries. Halvorson was not hurt.
 

