At least 21 dead in overpass collapse in India

KOLKATA, India (AP) - A police official in India says at least 21 people are dead, and scores of others injured, after the collapse of a long section of an overpass under construction in the city of Kolkata. It fell onto midday traffic in a crowded neighborhood.



Rescuers have been using saws, small cranes and their bare hands to dig through the wreckage.



One witness tells a TV station in New Delhi (NDTV) that there was "a loud rumble" and then "a lot of dust in the sky."



The top elected official in West Bengal state visited the collapse site and said a private builder had missed several deadlines for completing the overpass.



