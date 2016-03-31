Career Expo at Heritage University - Open to the public - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Career Expo at Heritage University - Open to the public

Posted:
Career Expo at Heritage University (file photo) Career Expo at Heritage University (file photo)

Toppenish, WA - Happening today, Thursday, March 31st, Heritage University is hosting its very own Career Expo.  Whether you're looking for a seasonal job, full-time job, part-time job, internship, interested in learning more about higher education, or just want to come and network with other people in the workforce. The expo is open to everyone, and is absolutely free to attend.

Heritage University's Career Expo is the perfect opportunity for job seekers throughout Yakima County to meet with potential employers.  Representatives from Wal-Mart, Costco, Lowes, the Department of Corrections, and many more will be on location.  Representatives from Worksource, and colleges from across the Yakima Valley will be there for people interested in education opportunities.

"I would encourage people to come and explore, even if you're not actively seeking, its a great opportunity to learn about the different services in the valley," said Melissa Hill, Assistant Director of Student Affairs at Heritage University.

The event kicks of at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. and its all happening in the Smith Family Hall on campus.  Come dressed professionally, with your resume in hand, and ready to network.

 

