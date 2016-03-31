Union Gap celebrates its first annual "Family History Week"

Union Gap, WA - This week marks the first annual "Family History Week" for Union Gap. Family History Week, started up by the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society celebrates the story of each family. Where did your family come from? What did your ancestors do for a living? Those are questions that the Genealogical Society wants to help you answer.

People are encouraged to head down to the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society Library in Union Gap to use all of the great free resources available there. The Yakima Valley Genealogical Library is one of the biggest in the Northwest. The library is filled with hundreds of records from across the nation and even other countries, to help research the travel and lives of ancestors.

"Periodically you'll find someone who was a horse thief, or a murderer, maybe someone was in jail, once we had one person who's ancestor was a madam. You have no idea what you're going to find," said Frank McLean, Librarian at the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society Library.

Genealogy is the study of family history, jumping into the mystery of it all is part of the fun, and librarians are always around to help get to the bottom of your family's history.

This week, Union Gap celebrates family history and invites the community to head out to the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society at:

1901 S. 12th Ave.

Union Gap, WA 98903-1256

The week-long celebration culminates in a special Spring Seminar on Saturday, April 2nd, featuring genealogical expert, Kelvin Myers.

For more information on how you can start learning about your family's history head over to the Yakima Valley's Genealogical Society website at: http://yvgs.net/