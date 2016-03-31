Gov. Inslee approves harsher DUI penalties

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that will double the maximum fine and prison sentence for a felony-level driving under the influence conviction.



Inslee signed House Bill 2280 on Thursday, which will make those guilty of felony DUI, at most, spend 10 years in prison and pay a $20,000 fine.



Under existing law, a felony DUI is a Class C felony, punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 penalty. A person's fifth DUI within 10 years is a felony, but the first four are gross misdemeanors. A DUI for someone previously convicted of vehicular assault or vehicular homicide while intoxicated is also a felony-level offense.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)