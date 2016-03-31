City of Yakima helps elderly and disabled by cleaning up deteriorating homes

YAKIMA, WA.- The Yakima Office of Neighborhood Development is reaching out to the elderly in our community. Thanks to extra grant money this year they're helping to improve living conditions for senior citizens.

The Office of Neighborhood Development's Exterior Paint Program aims to help elderly residents in our community.

Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity are in charge of the painting, while Neighborhood Development is responsible for finding the applicants.

Thanks to grant money this year they're able to provide full exterior paint jobs for 20 homes. They currently have 5 applicants signed up and are hoping more homeowners will come forward.

"We're really looking for houses that have severe deteriorating house paint," Program Manager, Orville Otto said, "We're not just looking to change someone's house color, but really improve the community."

To qualify for the program you must be 55 years of age or older, or disabled. If you are disabled there is no age requirements.

In addition you must also own or be in the process of purchasing your own home. For this program rental properties do not qualify.

For more information contact the Office of Neighborhood Development at 509-575-6101.