Duck tour company vehicle involved in car crash in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle transportation officials say a Ride the Ducks amphibious vehicle has collided with a car in the lower Queen Anne area of the city.



Transportation officials tweeted that the crash was partially blocking traffic on Fifth Avenue North at Mercer Street Thursday afternoon. Seattle Fire officials say no one was injured.



Police say both the car and the duck boat tried making a left turn from separate lanes before the wreck occurred.



A different type of repurposed military vehicle used by the tour company was involved in a September crash that killed five international college students and injured dozens of others.



The company was allowed to resume some tours in January after altering their routes and adding a second guide on the tours. They've also admitted to 463 safety violations and agreed to pay $222,000 in penalties to settle a Washington state complaint.

