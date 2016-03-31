Heatherton Senior Adult Community fire damage update

YAKIMA, WA - The fire that happened yesterday at the Heatherton Senior Adult Community caused a lot more damage than what was originally thought. It was confirmed by the fire department that the fire consumed a total of nine units and they are all a complete loss. The heat from the fire also totaled four vehicles and others sustained a lot of heat damage.



eight of the residents that were displaced are staying with their family members and three are being helped by the Red Cross, which placed them at local hotels. The estimated dollar loss as of this morning is over $1 million and that may go up as insurance companies assess the damage. Jeff Pfaff, PIO for the fire department says it is important that people avoid the area so the investigation can continue.

"Stay clear of the area while they are assessing it, we have got a lot of insurance companies to look at it our investigators have been coming and going on site to try to find out what the cause is," said Pfaff.

Pfaff adds that since the fire happened in the attic area, many of the smoke detectors did not go off and that due to a slight breeze the fire spread to the other units. Since multiple units were involved in the fire different insurance companies have to assess the damage and process their own claims. The property is being protected by security to prevent any looting.

It is unclear how the fire started and the cause is still under investigation.