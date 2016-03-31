Update: Car vs Semi on Highway 730 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Update: Car vs Semi on Highway 730

HERMISTON, WA  - It was a scary sight along highway 730 near the Oregon-Washington border Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon State Police say 69-year-old Carole Ann Bozarth from Hermiston drifted her car into the eastbound lane sideswiping a semi-truck driven Garth Welsh. 43 from Walla Walla. 

The crash shut the highway down for several hours at milepost 195 near Hat Top State Park.

Umatilla Fire Crews had to help free  Bozarth, who was stuck her the car.

Medics then flew Bozarth to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Troopers said 113 feet of guardrail was damaged during the crash.

