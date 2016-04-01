3 Walla Walla men arrested for robbing a homeless man - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

3 Walla Walla men arrested for robbing a homeless man

WALLA WALLA, WA -  Three Walla Walla men were arrested Thursday after a cell phone recording showed their involvement in the beating of a homeless man and stealing two cases of beer from him.

The robbery and assault was earlier this week near the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and Main Street according to police.

Christian W. Scott, 22, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon around 1:30 by the Patrol Officer who had been investigating the harassment and assaults of transients who gather in the downtown corridor.

The officer obtained the cell phone recording earlier after a forensic search was conducted on the phone by a WWPD Detective.

The recording shows Scott harassing and attempting to get the victim to fight while the victim is seated on a bench. The confrontation continues until the victim turns over a case of beer. Scott is seen handing over the case of beer to Robert L. Deleon, 22.

A few moments later, the video shows Brandon W. Fisher, 29, attempt to take another case of beer from the victim. The victim moves the beer to keep Fisher from taking it. Scott then returns to the victim, who is still seated, assaults him, and grabs the second case of beer. The three men then leave with the stolen beer.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and are currently held on probable cause for 1 count of 1st Degree Robbery. Scott, Fisher, and Deleon have been arrested numerous times by local law enforcement.

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
