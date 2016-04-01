3 Walla Walla men arrested for robbing a homeless man

WALLA WALLA, WA - Three Walla Walla men were arrested Thursday after a cell phone recording showed their involvement in the beating of a homeless man and stealing two cases of beer from him.

The robbery and assault was earlier this week near the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and Main Street according to police.

Christian W. Scott, 22, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon around 1:30 by the Patrol Officer who had been investigating the harassment and assaults of transients who gather in the downtown corridor.

The officer obtained the cell phone recording earlier after a forensic search was conducted on the phone by a WWPD Detective.

The recording shows Scott harassing and attempting to get the victim to fight while the victim is seated on a bench. The confrontation continues until the victim turns over a case of beer. Scott is seen handing over the case of beer to Robert L. Deleon, 22.

A few moments later, the video shows Brandon W. Fisher, 29, attempt to take another case of beer from the victim. The victim moves the beer to keep Fisher from taking it. Scott then returns to the victim, who is still seated, assaults him, and grabs the second case of beer. The three men then leave with the stolen beer.

All three suspects have been taken into custody and are currently held on probable cause for 1 count of 1st Degree Robbery. Scott, Fisher, and Deleon have been arrested numerous times by local law enforcement.