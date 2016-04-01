Inslee lets charter fix become law, doesn't sign

SEATTLE (AP)Gov. Jay Inslee has decided to let the Legislature's charter school fix become law without his signature.



Inslee's decision announced Friday afternoon is the first time a Washington governor has let a bill become law without his signature since 1981.



The measure is a response to the Washington Supreme Court decision in September that the state's charter school law adopted by voters in 2012 is unconstitutional. The court took issue with the way the schools were funded and managed.



Charter school supporters were hopeful the governor would sign the bill, but said their top priority was keeping Washington's eight charter schools open and allowing the new public school system to continue to grow.