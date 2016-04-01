Gov. Jay Inslee signs bill on police body cameras

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that seeks to keep police body-camera videos available to the public while limiting broad requests for the footage.



Inslee signed House Bill 2362 Friday. The measure sets rules on what body-camera footage is presumed to be private under the Public Records Act, sets up a task force to examine best practices for their use and it encourages police agencies that plan to use the cameras to adopt policies related to their use.



Under the new law, certain videos would be presumptively private, such as footage that shows a dead body, was recorded in a home or shows a minor. Such footage would be withheld unless the requester can demonstrate that the video is of legitimate public concern.

