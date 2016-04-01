Kirk Schulz, new WSU President, visits Tri-Cities Campus to meet students, staff and visitors

Schulz says Washington State is poised to top $400 million dollars in research grants in coming years, twice what Kansas State had. He was also drawn by the state's decision to slash tuition.

RICHLAND, WA- The Washington State University community across the state is getting an opportunity to meet their new president, Kirk Schulz.

Schulz made a stop at the Tri-Cities campus on Friday to speak to students and families about what he wants to contribute to the Coug family.

The Tri-Cities campus his was his second stop of the day, starting first at the main campus in Pullman and then tweeting along the way to Spokane. Schulz says he is drawn to WSU because of its high academic standards, he has a background in chemical engineering. Schulz has been a Professor and President of Kansas State University.

Schulz serves as the chair of the NCAA Board of Govenors, the associations highest ranking decision making body. He will be following the presidency of Doctor Elson Floyd who passed last June due to cancer. Schulz admires Elson and told NBC Right Now they met on several occasions during the Pac-12 and Big-12 events.

"I remember having dinner with him and several other people one night, as we were doing some conference re-alignment discussion. My sense is that what Elson did was elevate the institution, made it feel great about itself and to look for opportunity where Washington State can really take strong leadership roles in the state of Washington," said Schulz.

We asked him what he thought of Pullman, since he, his wife and family will be moving sometime within the year. Schulz admires the atmosphere and spirit, he adds in small college towns, "you have to be all in".

Schulz says Washington State is poised to top $400 million dollars in research grants in coming years, twice what Kansas State had. He was also drawn by the state's decision to slash tuition.