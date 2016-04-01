YPD adds six new recruitment videos revolving around officers personal stories

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department recently released six new videos to help with recruiting police officers. From following in the footsteps of their family members to being inspired by TV, officers shared what drew them into law enforcement.

Through the videos posted on the YPDs website, morethanabadge.org, the police department hopes that more interest can be gauged in the law enforcement field. Even though recruitment is the main goal of these videos Mike Bastinelli, PIO for the Yakima Police Department said that the videos serve as more than just a tool for enlistment.

"The intent is to recruit people but I think they are great just to view, to see that the Yakima Police Department is made up of people from the community," said Bastinelli.

He said that by officers sharing their personal stories people get to see the human aspect of the police department. He also adds that Yakima is always in need of more officers and that they have been understaffed for all but one month. Right now they are short 10 officers.

For more information on how to become a police officers or to view the videos you can go to http://www.morethanabadge.org/