Yakima County Jail inmate and guard fight caught on camera

YAKIMA, WA - A fight between an inmate and a guard at the Yakima County Jail sent the guard to the hospital and left the inmate with even more criminal charges.

22-year-old Julian Juarez punched corrections officer Garrett Goettsch multiple times in the face.

A short time later the officer uses a tazer and Juarez fell to the ground.

Then several other guards rush in while one officer repeatedly punches Juarez as he lays on the ground.

Department of Corrections Chief Scott Himes says Juarez was still resisting arrest even after being tazered.

The effects of the tazer only last 5 seconds and at that point officers were telling Juarez to show them his hands to make sure he had no weapons

"They were unsure if he had any weapons because my officer entered and saw my other officer was bleeding. He didn't know if he had a weapon underneath him so he ordered him to give up his arms so they could handcuff him but he wouldn't do it." said Chief Himes.

The fight which happened on March 5th resulted in the officer Juarez punched ending up in the hospital.

The Department of Corrections said at the time of the fight they were transfering Juarez to a different area after he caused damage to his original cell

Juarez is currently facing third degree assault.

Officers originally arrested him for assaulting his girlfriend back in January.

