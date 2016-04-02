24-year-old Kennewick woman dead after single-car accident near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, WA- Washington State Patrol said 24-year-old Adilene Montano died after losing control of her vehicle while driving Northbound SR221 one mile south of Prosser Saturday morning.

WSP reported Montano was driving too fast and lost control, rolling down the embankment. No other cars were involved and no passengers were with Montano. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.